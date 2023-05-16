March 6, 1954 - May 10, 2023

EUREKA — Beloved father, brother and grandfather, Tom Lehman, 69, of Eureka, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in the home he grew up in, surrounded by family.

He was born March 6, 1954, in Peoria to Clarence and Wilma (Wittmer) Lehman.

Surviving are son, Bryan Lehman of Streator; daughters: Melissa (Matt) Cool of Eureka, Megan (Phil) Lee of Chicago, and Andrea (Jay) Miller of Metamora; sister, Janet (Darel) Walker of Valparaiso, IN; and sister-in-law, Shelly Lehman of Peoria. Also surviving are grandchildren: Mayson, Kaydence, Clayton and Emery Lehman, Maxximus Cool, Xander and Maizey Lee, Kinsley Miller; and great-grandson, Grayson Lehman; nephews: Jeff (Marie) Lehman, Greg (Sara) Lehman, Doug (Heather) Lehman; nieces: Emily Walker, Abby (John) Sawa, Naomi Walker; and many great-nieces and nephews, all who will miss him dearly.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim Lehman; infant brother, Kenny Lehman; and former spouse, Kathi Lehman.

Tom was employed for more than 46 years at CNH Industrial in Goodfield (formerly DMI), where he made many lasting friendships before his retirement in November 2022. He was an avid golfer and bowler, scoring several perfect 300 games. He was a lifelong Eureka resident and was well-known in the community. He enjoyed researching fire/emergency vehicles, listening to the fire and rescue scanner and driving around town while listening to music, including his favorite classic country. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and he enjoyed spending time with his close friends at The Bowling Alley in Eureka.

Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded. A visitation will be held from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. A Celebration of Life open house will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at The Bowling Alley in Eureka.

Condolences and tributes can be sent to family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.