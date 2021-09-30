EL PASO — Tom D. Wilkey, 66, of El Paso, IL was welcomed into the arms of Jesus at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private family services will be Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso with Pastor Jonathan Boehne officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the El Paso Food pantry.

Tom was born September 12, 1955, in Bloomington, IL the son of Lawrence "Gene" and Ruth (Starkey) Wilkey. He married Karen Franke on March 19, 1976, in El Paso. She survives along with two children: Bryan (Kenzie) Wilkey and Taylor Wilkey both of El Paso; three grandsons: Krue, Rush, and Kros; three brothers: Tim (Pam) Wilkey and Trent (Mary) Wilkey both of EL Paso, and Troy (Annette) Wilkey, of Panola; one sister Teannn (Donald) Downen of Secor; and one sister-in-law DeLois Wilkey of El Paso.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Terry.

Tom was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, El Paso. He worked as a Supervisor at DuPont in El Paso until he retired. He farmed in the El Paso area for many years and had a lawn mowing business. He loved teaching his grandsons about farming and attended their sporting events. He collected and restored antique farm tractors and toys and enjoyed wood working in his shop.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, El Paso is in charge of arrangements.