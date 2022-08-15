Aug. 16, 1948 - Aug. 10, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Tom Brokaw, 73, of Bloomington, died August 10, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

Tom would not have traded his 40-year career as a State Farm Agent for anything. He was a good neighbor indeed and he was endlessly grateful for his staff and proud of the agents he mentored.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman and loved farming, hunting, and teaching kids to fish. He will be recognized as a 2022 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Volunteer of the Year at this year's Illinois State Fair.

He coached youth football, soccer, baseball, and basketball. On his teams, he wanted everyone to have fun and know they were valued.

Tom was born August 16, 1948, to John A. and Erma Brokaw, who farmed, and who preceded him in death. He married Nancy Steele in 1973. She survives; also surviving are his daughter Katie of Merced, CA, and his son Stephen (Amanda Penabad) of Oak Park; and their soon to arrive son; and a brother, Jay.

Tom graduated from Trinity High School (Central Catholic) and Illinois Wesleyan University, and he cherished both schools. He was dedicated to service and building community, especially when it came to helping others access the outdoors and running the standing long jump event at the Special Olympics. Thanks to his farming background, Tom could fix anything.

Above all, Tom valued his family and wonderful friends. He was accepting of everyone he met, was always quick to laugh, and loved to lend a hand whenever he could.

Memorial contributions can be made to Central Catholic High School, Illinois Wesleyan University, Ducks Unlimited, or a charity of the donor's choice. The outdoors and youth mentorship were particularly close to his heart.