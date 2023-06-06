July 27, 1957 - June 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Todd Cole, 65, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. The burial will be Friday, June 9, 2023, in Oakland Cemetery Manchester, IA, at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Homes of Hope 705 E Lincoln St. #313 Normal, IL, 61761.

Todd was born July 27, 1957, in Manchester, IA, a son of Russell and Nadine (Nieman) Cole. He married Nancy Summers November 4, 2011, in Dunlap, IL. She survives.

Surviving is one son, Gregory Cole; sister, Holli (Don) Hohimer; nephew, Colton; and niece, Hannah.

He is preceded in death by his parents; children: Kelsie and Bryan; brother, Scott; and nephew, Myles.

Todd retired from Waddell Battery in 2012, where he worked at Mitsubishi Motors as a Contractor. Prior to that he worked at Mitsubishi Motors where he had the opportunity to take many trips to Japan, of which he loved the people and culture. He often spoke of the fun times spent in Japan. In his earlier years he spent many days working on dirt cars and a racing team which fed his love of racing.

Todd was a life force. People loved spending time with him and enjoying so many good times! He was generous with his time and knowledge and always willing to help somebody fix a problem or issue. So many people relied on him for his many experiences and abilities. He was an Eagle Scout that was an ace mechanic and there wasn't any type of machine or car he couldn't work on. He was an excellent cook and loved cooking and grilling for family and friends! He loved all types of racing, especially dirt and NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt Sr. He loved his cars and especially his Golden Retrievers, Sadie (deceased) and Cassie Jo. But he hated cheese bags. No words can express how much Todd will be missed by his wife, son, family, and friends. You will always be in our hearts, Todd.