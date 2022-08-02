June 14, 1962 - July 28, 2022

MINONK — Tina Elaine Howell, 60, of Minonk, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Autism Society of Central Illinois. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tina was born June 14, 1962, in El Dorado, Kansas to Daniel E. and Jo Ann (Betty) Pearman. She married David Scott Howell on May 30, 1980, in Minonk, IL. He survives. Also surviving are her children: Nicole Diane Embery, and Patrick Danial Howell, both of Minonk; three grandchildren: Kourtland, Kaleb, and Kolton Embery; one brother, Dennis Grant (Tami) Pearman, of Forrest Grove, OR.

Her parents, and her twin brother, Timmy Lynn Pearman, preceded her in death.

Tina was employed at County Financial, Bloomington, for over 36 years. She was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout Leader for many years. She was also a member of the Autism Society of Central Illinois.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.