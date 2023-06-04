March 14, 1973 - May 30, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Timothy "Tim" Joseph Mitchell, 50, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Tim was born in Arlington Heights to Glenn and Judy (Dring) Mitchell on March 14, 1973. He married the love of his life, Tiffany Forbes, on August 24, 2002. They survive.

Also surviving are his daughter, Caitlyn Mitchell; two brothers: Tom (Kimberly) Mitchell and Michael (Maria) Mitchell.

He preceded in death by his grandparents and beloved dog, Sigmund.

Tim graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor's and master's degree in clinical psychology.

Tim loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed photography, golfing, vacationing, and hosting exchange students. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Marvin the Martian fan and Devout Catholic. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and United States 82nd Airborne Division Veteran. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

His visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023. at Saint Patrick Church of Merna. Officiated by Father Schultz.

His Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Tim name may do so to his daughter Caitlyn's Education Fund or Humane Society of Central Illinois, 423 Kays Drive, Normal, IL, 61761.

For more information, please visit carmodyflynn.com.