FAIRBURY — Timothy Ray Dever, 59, Fairbury, died at 2:35 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Tim was born December 5, 1962 in Princeton, IL the son of Vyron and Joanne (Smith) Dever. He married Jackie L. Hewitt on June 15, 1985 in Buda, IL. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include their children: Meghan (Travis Kerr) Dever, Matthew Dever, both of Chicago; his father, Vyron (Kay) Dever, Princeton; two brothers: Kevin (Shannon) Dever, Morrison, TN and Todd (Mary Beth) Dever, Princeton.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

Tim received his Bachelor's degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, IA. He later obtained a Master's degree of Arts in Education from Olivet University, Bourbonnais and a Master's of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Tim worked in education for his entire career. He first taught at Prairie Central School District and Kankakee High School before working in administration at Decatur MacArthur. He retired in 2021. He coached wrestling, football, and track for many years but track and field was his passion. Not only was he their coach, he also helped them become educators as well. His motto for life was DREAM BIG.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. Tim had a passion for running and biking. After retirement, he worked part time at Fleet Feet in Bloomington of which he was never shy to tell a story about an upcoming race or show off his new pair of running shoes. He loved traveling with family and watching Chicago sports, the Illini, and the Oklahoma Sooners.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church, Fairbury. His funeral will follow at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 also at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Fairbury or SELCAS.

