LEXINGTON — Timothy R. "Tdog" Donaldson, 73, of Lexington, passed away at 7:14 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his home.

A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home's Gathering Room, where light refreshments will be served.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tim was born August 19, 1949 in Princeton, the son of Robert and Thais (Matson) Donaldson. He married Carolyn Wilkins on October 5, 1990 in Towanda.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn, Lexington; two sons: David (Renee) Donaldson, El Paso and Mike (Tiffany) Donaldson, Towanda; two step-children: Stephanie (Brad) Busing, Georgia and Brian (Sarah) Wilkins, Bloomington. Tim was affectionately known as Pawpaw and Ice T by his grandchildren: Nathan Donaldson, Kaylee Busing, Ainsley Busing and Hailey Wilkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Tim had worked for Firestone in Bloomington for some time, but was a career funeral director, retiring as Owner of Kibler Smith Memorial Home in Bloomington.

