Aug. 2, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2022

TOLUCA — Timothy R. Spitzley, 73, of Toluca, passed away, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 8:00 a.m. at his home in Toluca.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Eastern Marshall County Ambulance Service or to the charity of the Donors' Choice. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tim was born August 2, 1949, in St. John's, Michigan to Casper and Lucille (Trierweiler) Spitzley. He married Linda Miller on July 20, 1974, in Gilman, IL. She survives in Toluca. Also surviving are his daughter, Stacey (Zach) Pieper, of Ft. Madison, IA; his grandchildren: Gavin, Ethan, and Callen Pieper; along with his sisters: Joanna Fenner, of San Diego, CA, and Lisa (Dennis) Bracey, of Crystal, MI.

His parents, two brothers-in-law, Joe Huizenga and Mike Van Duyne; two nephews: Troy Chayer, and Danny Huizenga; preceded him in death.

Tim had attended St. Ann's Catholic Church, Toluca.

He had worked for many years at Hicksgas, Toluca, as a manager and drove trucks for area farmers. Tim always enjoyed working with wood, making many different things, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.