Timothy Q. "Timmy" Manns

BLOOMINGTON — Timothy Quintine "Timmy" Manns, age 29, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, in Bloomington IL. A private family memorial service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Memorials may be made to his children's education fund.

Timmy was born August 20, 1992, in Normal, IL, the son of Tommy Lee Manns and Jill D. Manns.

Surviving is his father, Tommy Lee (Cathy) Manns, Bloomington IL; mother, Jill Manns, Winter Haven, FL; two children: Landon and Leila Manns and his fiance, Hannah Klauzer, Bloomington, IL. Siblings: Kenny (Christi) Thompson, Bloomington, IL, Jenny Manns, Bloomington IL, Kishele (Ricky)Hale, Ft. Worth, TX, Whitney Manns (Joseph), Sebring, FL, Courtney (Mario) Davis, Manns Bloomington IL, TJ Manns (Lindsay) Bloomington, IL; and his maternal grandmother, Kathy (Dave) Yoder, Danvers, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved.

He is preceded in death by grand parents Jesse, Justine Manns.

Timmy loved his family, he enjoyed dancing with his daughter Leila and playing ball with his son Landon. Timmy loved everything Florida, being outside, jet skiing, boating out on the ocean and animals.

Timmy was a very handsome, smart young man. At a young age he played little league football and he was a great high school basketball player. He was an avid Lakers fan. Timmy was popular in school and never met a stranger. He always lit up every room with his infectious smile. Whenever you were around him you could feel how special family was to him. Everyone who knew him loved him. In the words of Timmy "OTF" (only the family).

Timmy graduated from Bloomington High school in 2011, and attended Southern Illinois University.

