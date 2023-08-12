Dec. 28, 1945—Aug. 9, 2023

NORMAL — Timothy P. Haney, 77, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Arcadia Care, Bloomington.

His memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, where visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born December 28, 1945, in Bloomington, son of Paul and Hazel Hayslip Haney. He was married to Connie Klink from 1977 to 1991. He later married Judy Fish on January 8, 2001.

Surviving are his wife, Judy, Normal; one step-son, Shane (Laura) Murphy; Morton; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Haney.

Tim was a United States Army veteran.

He retired in 2020 from Cintas Uniforms, where he worked in sales and other various positions.

Tim was a co-founder and president of the Central Illinois Classic Chevy Club, which was formed around 1980. He loved spending time with his cars and his friends. Tim was always friendly and smiling. He loved music and animals and he played several musical instruments.