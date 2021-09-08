 Skip to main content
Timothy J. Hall

NORMAL — Timothy J. Hall, 50 of Normal, passed away 3:00 p.m. Sunday Sept. 5, 2021 in Springfield, IL.

A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday September 9, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. With Rev. Hank Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Aaron Hall Educational fund set up with Busey Bank.

Timothy was born August 14, 1971 in Bloomington, IL. the son of William & Vicki (Kline) Hall.

He is survived by his parents; his girlfriend, Brenda Lawson; his son, Aaron Hall; Sister, Jenny Hall and brother, Stephen (Elizabeth) Hall.

He was preceded in death by grandparents.

