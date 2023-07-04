Feb. 3, 1950 - June 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Timothy J. Duffy, 73, of Bloomington, passed away at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria on June 25, 2023. He was born February 3, 1950 in Peoria, IL, to Joseph and Bernadette (Webelhuth) Duffy. He married his partner in life, Wendy Pietrowiak on June 16, 1973.

Tim graduated from Illinois State University (ISU) in 1973 with a Master's degree. After graduation, his interests led him to further study of computer programming and systems analysis and a position teaching in the emerging information systems program in the College of Business at Illinois State University (ISU). He received a Doctorate in Education Administration and continued teaching at ISU for 30 years, retiring in 2004 as a full Professor of Business Information Systems.

During his tenure at ISU, Tim became an expert in the developing area of application software for personal computers and wrote over 80 textbooks on the use of software including WordPerfect and Lotus 123 and later Excel and Word. His textbooks were used at colleges throughout the country.

Following his retirement from teaching and writing in 2004, Tim became known for his enjoyment of cooking, especially grilling, and loved trying new recipes and techniques. He studied photography and used those skills in recording the experiences that he and Wendy had while traveling throughout the United States, the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Australia.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wendy; his son, Michael Duffy, of Tucson, AZ; and his brother, Steve (Cecelia) Duffy, of Topeka, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bernadette Duffy; and brother, James Duffy.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for August 19, 2023, at the Duffy residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Food Bank or Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.