Sept. 16, 1958 - June 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Timothy Grosse, 63, of San Antonio, TX, formerly of Colfax, passed away of natural causes on June 27, 2022, at his residence.

Private services will be held. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.

Tim was born September 16, 1958, in Bloomington, the son of Bernard and Maxine (Felkamp) Grosse. He married Denise (Norman) Grosse on Feb 25,2006. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Lindsey (Jason) Speaks of Sherman, IL, three grandchildren; step-daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Buerkle of Atlantis, FL; two step-grandchildren: Katie and Emily Buerkle; siblings: Susan (Curt) Reynolds of Springfield, IL, Martin (Linda) Grosse of San Antonio, TX, Angela (Jim) Bradd of Downs, IL, and Daniel (Marcia) Grosse of Monroe, NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, and daughter, Kristina Grosse.

Tim spent most of his career in the telecommunications industry.

