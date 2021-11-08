FORREST — Timothy E. Dray, 60 of Forrest, IL died Saturday November 6, 2021 at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac, IL from a sudden heart attack despite valiant efforts of SELCAS paramedics and first responders.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth, IL with Fr. David Sabel officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, IL. The rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m. Cremation rites will follow the service. Memorials in Tim's name may be made to SELCAS.

Tim was born on October 18, 1961 in Beloit, WI a son of Keith and Sheila "Shyla" (Sydmeyer) Dray. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. Soon after graduating Tim joined the Navy and served on the USS Stump. After serving in the Navy from 1981-1986 he moved to Chicago, IL where he met the love of his life Elizabeth "Betty" Palen. Tim and Betty were married June 13, 1987 in Forrest, IL and spent the next 34 years together in Forrest.

She survives in Forrest. Also surviving are three sons: Philip Dray and Steven Dray both of Pontiac, IL and Daniel Dray of Forrest, IL; three brothers: Robert Dray of GA, Richard Dray of WI and Thomas Dray of MI; two sisters: Linda Carr and Carol Gilbert both of WI. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, three infant siblings, and close brother-in-law Everett.

Tim worked as a truck driver for several years. He was a member of St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth, Knights of Columbus and worked as an EMT for SELCAS.

Tim was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with family. He was a fiercely loyal and caring friend to many but especially to his best friend Father Richard Brunskill. Tim often spoke of fishing with his father and loved to take his own sons fishing. Inspired by his dearly beloved mother, Tim had a lifelong love of music and loved to share that love with his family. In the Fall and Winter he enjoyed watching the Packers and spending time with his family.

Tim loved people and never met a stranger. He was always quick to offer help, companionship, or a smile to anyone. Tim made the world a better place for every life he touched and he will be greatly missed.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.