Jan. 25, 1959 - Jan. 11, 2023
FLANAGAN — Timothy Downing Jelinek, 63, of Flanagan, IL, passed away peacefully on the morning of January 11, 2023, at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care in Flanagan.
Tim loved three things: food, music, and his family. Tim loved taking his kids to go and see live music, and had been to more rock and roll shows than anyone could count. His favorite color was blue, and his favorite animal was the wolf. He had an infectious love of life and wherever he showed up, it was instantly a better place just because he was there. He was an excellent cook, and loved taking all of us out to eat, and anyone that knew him knows that these were some of the best memories that anyone ever had with him. He knew how to make the people around him laugh and had an incredible sense of humor.
The family will hold a celebration of life in the future.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Timothy was born on January 25, 1959, in Cameron, MO, the son of James and Virginia Jelinek.
Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jelinek; his parents; and brother, Steve Jelinek. Surviving are two sons: Eric Jelinek (Rachel) of Pontiac, IL, and Chris Hogan of Pontiac, IL; one daughter, Kellie King (Matt) of Towanda; three grandsons: Logan Byrd, Parker King and Tucker King; two sisters: Lorrie McCowan (Scott) of Kearney, MO, and Linda Zink (David) of Polo, MO; one brother, Bruce Jelinek (Diana) of Polo, MO; and one sister-in-law, Donna Jelinek of Platsburg; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to thank the staff at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center for their loving care.
Tim was a great father, husband, brother, son, and friend. He will be sorely missed.