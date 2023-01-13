Timothy Downing Jelinek

Tim loved three things: food, music, and his family. Tim loved taking his kids to go and see live music, and had been to more rock and roll shows than anyone could count. His favorite color was blue, and his favorite animal was the wolf. He had an infectious love of life and wherever he showed up, it was instantly a better place just because he was there. He was an excellent cook, and loved taking all of us out to eat, and anyone that knew him knows that these were some of the best memories that anyone ever had with him. He knew how to make the people around him laugh and had an incredible sense of humor.