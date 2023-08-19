Oct. 29, 1941 - Aug. 19, 2023

TOWANDA — Timothy C. "Tim" Kraft, 81, of Towanda, passed away at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

There will be a funeral for Tim Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jonathan Huehn will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Memorial Home. Military rites will be performed by both active-duty Air Force and The Bloomington Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Tim was born in Normal to Timothy Keller Kraft and Hellen Irene Kugler on October 29, 1941. He married Sharon Brennen on November 7, 1964, in Zeigler, IL. She passed away November 24, 2021, in Normal.

He is survived by two sons: Eric (Denise) Kraft of Mahomet, Michael (Malisa) Kraft of Towanda; four grandchildren: Brennen (Krista) Kraft, Garrett Kraft, MacKenzie Kraft, Madison Kraft; and one great-granddaughter, Everly Kraft.

Tim attended the University of Illinois in the Institute of Aviation and graduated from Southern Illinois University. He later earned a master's degree in education from Eastern Illinois University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for twenty years. He served in both Germany and the Philippines attaining the rank of Captain. His last years of service were spent at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL, until 1984, when he then farmed in Towanda.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Military Officers Association, and the Two Cylinder Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to the FFA at Normal Community High School.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.