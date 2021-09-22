NORMAL — Timothy Brian Scott, age 56, of Normal, IL, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his residence. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 Noon Friday, September 24, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His memorial service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 24, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Ray Owens will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Downs, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Tim was born January 22, 1965 in Normal, IL, the son of Thomas Benton and Nancy Arrowsmith Scott. They survive of Normal, IL. Also surviving are his two brothers, Rodney Scott, Normal IL and Michael Scott, Pittsburg, PA.

Tim is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Tim graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1984 and he later attended DeVry Technical Institute, Chicago, IL. Tim was a computer programmer for a company in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Tim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan, he enjoyed skiing and cooking. He will be missed by all who knew him.

For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Tim's name and click on "Tribute Wall." Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.