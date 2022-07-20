July 30, 1949 - July 16, 2022

NORMAL — Timothy A. Jobe, 72, of Normal, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Towanda.

A memorial visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a military salute at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He was born July 30, 1949, in Bloomington, a son of Lawrence and Irene Myers Jobe. He married Janice M. Lannie on September 20, 1975 in Bloomington, and she preceded him in death on February 5, 2012.

Surviving are two daughters: Lisa (Erik) Sleevar and Jennifer Jobe; a granddaughter, Presley Joy Sleevar; and a brother, David Jobe.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Barbara Snodgrass.

Tim was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having served with the U.S. Army. He retired from R.B. White Inc., where he worked for many years as a welder. An avid fisherman, Tim most enjoyed the time he spent with his daughters as well as supporting his granddaughter at her many events.

