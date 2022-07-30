STANSBURY PARK, Utah - Thomas William Coffman, passed away from natural causes on July 27, 2022. He was the young age of 89.

He was married to the love of his life for 65 years. The early years of marriage was on a dairy farm east of McLean, IL. Preceding his death were his parents, Coleman and Ferol Coffman of Bloomington; his wife, Barbara Jane Coffman; and his son, William L. Coffman of Houston, TX.

He left behind his two daughters: LaVon Kellerman and husband, Jamie, of Stansbury Park, UT; Lorinda Hovater and husband, Jerry of New Caney, TX; and a son, Lon Coffman, of Bloomington, IL. As well as many grand and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of monetary donations of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association Organization.

Family services have been in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.