March 26, 1939 - Nov. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas "Tom" F. Kasher, 83, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, (All Saints Day) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal. A good, kind, and gentle man has passed.

His memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with his good friend, Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School or St. Vincent de Paul Society, both of Bloomington or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, Peoria.

Tom was born March 26, 1939, in Bloomington, son of Thomas W. and Margaret Rodgers Kasher. He married Mary Carol Niesman on September 2, 1963, in Decatur, IL. He graduated from Trinity High School, attended Quincy College, and was a United States Army National Guard veteran. He was an electrician at D & H Electric before co-owning the business.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Carol; children: Jeff (Jori) Kasher, Molly (the late, Kevin) Radoha, Kathy Kasher Thoma and Tim (Sarah) Kasher; ten grandchildren: Patrick Radoha, Abby Radoha, Grace Radoha, Cate Radoha, Haley (Joey) Thoma Skracic, Claire Thoma, Leah Thoma, Jackson Kasher, Delaney Kasher and Finnegan Kasher.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his favorite and only sister, Margie Kasher Vertin.

Tom enjoyed playing golf with friends and watching the Bears, Cubs, and Notre Dame. He also enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul Society and spending his winters in Vero Beach, FL.

Family was everything to Tom. He would always say he was so lucky to have the most wonderful children and grandchildren in the world. Ask any of his grandchildren and they would say "Papa is the best." He adored and was proud of them and their many accomplishments. His grandchildren had some special names for their Papa, among these were "Little Box," "Papa Penguin," "Dressing Man," "Fishkiller," and "Olivia Francis Buckteeth." All of the names have a special story behind them.