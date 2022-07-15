Oct. 3, 1942 - July 14, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas "Tom" E. Crawford, 79, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington. A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tom was born October 3, 1942, in Bloomington, son of Eugene Wilbur and Nadine Dill Crawford. He married Peggy Elizabeth Hallahan on April 14, 1973 in Elgin.

Surviving are his wife, Peggy, the love of his life, of Bloomington; four children: Chris (Greg) Neal of Kankakee, Cheryl (Chad) Reeser of Colorado Springs, CO, Tommy (Kim) Crawford and Bobby (Amie) Crawford, both of Bloomington; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one brother, Dennis (Dory) Crawford of Englewood, FL.

Tom was very proud to be a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Post #56 of Bloomington, where he also was on the honor guard for many years.

He worked for over 50 years in the automobile industry, 47 of those years with Barker Motor Company as a parts manager.

Tom could often be found surrounded by his friends and family enjoying a nice, cold "natty light" at Crawford's Corner Pub. His greatest enjoyment in his life were his kids and grandkids and spending time in "The garage," where his motto was "nobody's invited, but everyone's welcome."

We sincerely thank our hospice nurse, Jan Crawford, for her love and care.

He will truly be missed by all.