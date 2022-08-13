Thomas R. "Rob" Hawkins

July 13, 1972 - Aug. 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Robert "Rob" Hawkins, 50, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home.

Rob was born July 13, 1972, in Bloomington, the son of Thomas and Lori McClintock Hawkins, III. He married Jamie Wilson on September 3, 2021, in Osage Beach, MO. She survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Lori Hawkins, Creve Coeur; a brother, Chris (Terra) Hawkins, Pekin; a sister, Nicole Hawkins, Canton; four nieces; two nephews; and one great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Rob served in the US Marine Corps and was an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his beloved Harley Davidson.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.