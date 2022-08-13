Thomas R. "Rob" Hawkins

July 13, 1972 - Aug. 8, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Robert "Rob" Hawkins, 50, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home.
Rob was born July 13, 1972, in Bloomington, the son of Thomas and Lori McClintock Hawkins, III. He married Jamie Wilson on September 3, 2021, in Osage Beach, MO. She survives.
He is also survived by his mother, Lori Hawkins, Creve Coeur; a brother, Chris (Terra) Hawkins, Pekin; a sister, Nicole Hawkins, Canton; four nieces; two nephews; and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Rob served in the US Marine Corps and was an over the road truck driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his beloved Harley Davidson.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.