BLOOMINGTON — Thomas R. Lubeck, 72, of Bloomington, passed away December 3, 2021, at St. Mary's hospital in Decatur, IL. He was born September 19, 1949, in Chicago.

Surviving are his daughter, Angel, Bloomington; sister, Kathleen (Kent) Krenek; niece, Jennifer (Jay) Glickley, all of Arlington Heights. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Jeanette Lubeck; and son, John.

Tom was a graduate of Maine East High School, and ISU. He was an air traffic controller until 1981, and later spent many years with the Bloomington Postal Service. He was an avid dog lover and Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Jeopardy fan.

Cremation rites were accorded by Kibler, Brady and Ruestman Funeral Home where condolences and memories may be shared.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur or the Humane Society.