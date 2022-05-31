Dec. 14, 1945 - May 27, 2022

FARMER CITY — Thomas R. Kelley, passed from this life Friday, May 27, 2022, at Farmer City Rehab and Health Care, Farmer City, IL.

He was born on December 14, 1945, the son of Clifford and Helen (Weedman) Kelley, rural Farmer City. Tom was a lifelong resident and farmer in the Farmer City area.

He is survived by his siblings: Barbara Henderson of Bloomington, IL; Donald (Dianne) Kelley of Kalamazoo, MI; Ted (Teri) Kelley of Farmer City; Larry Kelley of Farmer City; and Richard Kelley of LeRoy, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Kelley.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Farmer City Rehab for its commitment and care shown to Tom during his time there. Also, a very heartfelt thank you to his roommate and best buddy, Taren, for the friendship and kindness shown to Tom.