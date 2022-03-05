TOWANDA — Thomas R. Hougas, 75, of Towanda, passed away at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

An interment service will be held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded. Memorial contributions may be left to the Wounded Warriors Project. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Thomas was born on March 9, 1946, in Ottawa, a son to Emery and Elsie (Steele) Hougas. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Thomas married Maria L. Prangl on August 26, 1972, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Surviving are his children: Robert (Alicia) Hougas of Normal, Kerry (Jim) Mounce of El Paso, Kristie Hougas of Towanda, and Kathryn (Steven) Castro of Yokosuka, Japan; sister, Susan Roberts of Farmer City; and nine grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one grandson.

Thomas was a route salesman for Frito Lay for many years. He was also a member of the NRA.

Online condolences and memories of Thomas may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.