LEXINGTON — Thomas N. Leake, 70, of Lexington, passed away at 8:42 p.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, surrounded by his loving wife and two daughters.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington, with Father Timothy Hepner officiating. A private family burial will follow in Lexington Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. that evening at the Lexington Community Center, Lexington, to pay tribute to Tom's legacy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Church in Lexington, the Lexington Food Pantry, or the Lexington Community Center.

Tom was born April 5, 1952, in Bloomington, the son of Bernard L. and M. Verneil May Leake. He married Nancy Jo Weber on June 7, 1980, in Chenoa. She survives.

He is also survived by two daughters: Kelsey (Andrew) McDowell, Bloomington and Shelby (Weston) Gresham, Lexington; four grandchildren: Berlyn, Anna Jo, Everett, and Ella May Gresham; five siblings: Gary (Connie) Leake, Lexington, Cindy (John) Henson, Bloomington, David (Ann) Leake, and Mark (Connie) Leake, both of Lexington and Jeffrey (Linda) Leake, La Crescenta, CA; his parents-in-law, Bill and Jeannine Weber, Normal; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Tina (Danny) Rodriguez.

Tom graduated from Lexington High School in 1970. He was a laborer with Laborer's Local #362 for many years, retiring in 2012, but he was an active member of the Union well beyond his retirement. He also was co-owner of the original The Upper Tap in Lexington for 12 years. He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lexington.

Tom will be remembered by friends and family as a selfless helper, a talented handyman, a gifted singer of classic country music, a Corvette driver, a loyal Lexingtonian, and an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, and Fighting Irish fan. But mostly, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle; he had so much love for each of them and they loved him too.

