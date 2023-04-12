Jan. 4, 1946 - April 11, 2023

Thomas Lowell Dunavin, 77, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at McLean County Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness. Son of the Reverend Edward L. and Esther (Esely) Dunavin, he was born in Watseka, IL, on January 4, 1946.

Thom spent his life doing good to and for others. He taught at Daniel Webster Middle School in Waukegan, IL, for most of his career and for several years at Robert Abbot Middle School, also in Waukegan. He almost taught the grandchildren of his first students. The kids and parents loved him. He was always rated "superior" by the school staff for his teaching and relationship with his students.

In his retirement years he drove the elder folks of his Sunday school class at First Methodist Church in Normal, IL, to appointments, invited those who lived alone to go out for Sunday dinner, and baked cookies for bake sales held by the nursing home where his mother spent the last years of her life, and for various groups to raise funds. He was generous with his time and talents. If anyone could turn anything into something fun, it was Thom. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Betty Dunavin; and niece, Elisabeth Dunavin. He is survived by brother, Timothy (Charliene) Dunavin, Rock Falls, IL; sister, Sr. Margaret Mary Dunavin, Prairie du Sac, WI; nieces: Amy (Eric) Albach, Orem, UT, and Anna Dunavin, Arlington, MA; and nephew, Joseph (Rondee); and grand-nephews: Hayden, Gabriel, and Isaac Dunavin, Menasha, WI.

The family wishes to thank the staff at McLean County Nursing Home, and Thom's church community for their watch care and service in his last days.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

