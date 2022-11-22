Oct. 6, 1929 - Nov. 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Leo Staszecki, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:45 a.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022, at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bloomington, with military rites accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Tom was born October 6, 1929, in Bloomington, the son of John and Mary Styrczula Staszecki.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters and is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Tom was a lifelong member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, attended St. Patrick Grade School and graduated from Trinity High School.

He served in the US Air Force as an airplane mechanic, and worked as an electrician for the railroad.

In his early years, Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved the outdoors and could always be found taking care of the animals in the neighborhood. He was an avid golfer and had recorded two hole-in-ones.

Tom was a humble, good hearted man who was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.