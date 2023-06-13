He graduated from Normal Community High School. During his summers he spent every day of vacation working on the farm with Uncle Dale and Aunt Elva. He worked at Brown's Home and Auto from 1962-1972. He then became a Stationary Engineer at ISU and retired from there in 2002. He was a member of The Moose and The Eagles.

Charlie went by many names from his beloved family and friends: Chuck, Chuckmaster, Curly, Tommy Lee, Tom and Homer, and was loved by everyone he ever met. He was a master of the Jukebox and would help everyone he ever met. He loved traveling to the Illini games with his pals. Driving in the motorhome, playing cards and stopping at the Ice House. He could tell a story like no one else and it was never short, but we all still listened with a smile on our face. We will always miss his Army helmet and rattling windows from the awesome tunes he was playing when we arrived home. If you couldn't have a good with Chuck, that was your fault, and he never gave himself enough credit for being a good guy.