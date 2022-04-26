Feb. 16, 1928 - April 24, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Thomas Jacob Curl, 94 of Tallahassee, FL, formerly of Clinton, IL, passed away 3:23 PM, April 24, 2022, surrounded by family at his family residence in Tallahassee, FL.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post #103, Clinton, IL.

Tom was born February 16, 1928, in Clinton, IL, the son of Charles W. and Edna H. (Hoffman) Curl. He married Helen M. Delamere March 14, 1958, in Hernando, MS. She passed away July 13, 2018.

Survivors include his grandsons: Gary (Robyn) Armstrong, Pooler, GA, Greg (Bobbie Jean) Armstrong, Tallahassee, FL; great-grandchildren: Dustin (Mavis) Armstrong and their children, Amiaya and Savannah, Dallas Armstrong, Dillon Armstrong, Jacob Armstrong, Joshua (Holly) Armstrong and their son, Wyatt Thomas; son-in-law, Jack (Bonnie) Armstrong, Tallahassee, FL.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edna Curl; his wife, Helen Marie Curl; and his daughter, Rose Marie Armstrong.

Tom was a Veteran serving in the US Army and was a retired farmer. He was a 65-year member of the Clinton Elks Lodge, along with being a member of the American Legion Post #103 and the American Corn Growers Association. Tom was a lifelong member of the American Agriculture Movement, (AAM). He was a founding member of the Illinois AAM and served as President there for many years until his retirement from farming.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.