SAYBROOK — Thomas J. "Tom" Klintworth, 80, of Saybrook, passed away Saturday July 22, 2023, in Bloomington at 10:38 AM.

Tom's funeral will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Pastor Wendell Wardell will officiate. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Memorial Home.