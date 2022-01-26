FAIRBURY — Thomas J. Simpson of Fairbury, passed away at 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Good Samaritan Home in Pontiac, IL.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022, followed by his funeral service at 10:00 a.m. both at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, 100 W. Maple Street in Fairbury, IL. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, also in Fairbury with full military rites accorded by the Fairbury VFW and American Legion posts. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Mr. Simpson was born February 20, 1926, in Fairbury, the son of Grover C. and Kittie (Knisley) Simpson They preceded him in death. He married Lois Mae Fitzgerald on Jan. 18, 1946. She passed away on September 24, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jo Lynne Berger in 2010; two brothers and five sisters: Clarence and Ralph Simpson, Paulette Bazzell, Rowena Steidinger, Ethel Luttrell, Lucille Hicks, and Nina Kidby.

Survivors include three grandchildren: Whitney (Raymond) Beyer of Minot, ND, Robert (Valari) Berger of Milan, IL, and Charles (Mandi) Berger of Drake, ND; eleven great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Thomas was a graduate of Odell Community High School. He entered the Army during WWII on Nov. 13, 1944 at Chicago, IL, and served in the European Theatre-campaign of Central Europe and was discharged Nov. 1946 at Camp Hood, TX.

He was a proud farmer, having farmed in Odell, Piper City, Sibley and Cropsey, IL. He enjoyed woodworking and after retirement, he, and his wife Lois, sold their creations at many of the craft shows in the area.

He was a member of the Cropsey United Methodist Church, Cropsey, IL.

