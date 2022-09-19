May 14, 1935 - Sept. 16, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas H. Kaufman, 87, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal.

Tom was born on May 14, 1935 in Bloomington, the son of Harris and Anna Rettke Kaufman. He married Barbara Sue Kepner on August 29, 1975 in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2019.

Tom is survived by his children: Kimberly Kaufman, Goodfield, IL, Mark (Gail) Kaufman, Bloomington, Tony (Lori) Kaufman, Bloomington; and a step-daughter, Kimberly (John) McGuire, Paxton, IL; he is also survived by six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters and one grandchild.

Tom served in the Army during the Korean War, and worked as a Supervisor for General Electric, retiring after 40 years. He was also a member of West Twin Grove Christian Church.

Tom was the consummate year-round Sportsman. In spring/summer/early fall, he tournament bass fished. In late fall, he hunted pheasants/dove/duck/goose and his favorite . . . deer.

In winter, he trapped fur-bearers while also doing taxidermy (a trade he taught himself and even won awards for when he took his mounts to shows).

Tom was a member of many sporting organizations - The Mackinaw Valley Bassmasters; Mackinaw Valley Bowhunters; Bass Casters of America; Bass Angler Sportsman's Society Federation, now called BassMasters; Bloomington/Normal Bass Club; and was a past President of the IL Trappers Association, and a founding member of the Central IL Gun Club.

Tom was an accomplished bass fisherman who won over 150 bass fishing tournaments. He was a multiple BASS IL State Tournament qualifier and a BASS National Champion. He also mentored countless youth and upcoming bass fisherman.

With all Tom's accomplishments, his family would say he had "a life well lived". He loved his family above all, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

