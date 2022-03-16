April 10, 1942 - March 15, 2022

NORMAL — Thomas E. Lykins, 79, of Normal, passed away at 5:10 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Normal.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home Bloomington. Entombment will follow in Park Hill Mausoleum.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice.

Tom was born April 10, 1942, in Springfield, the son of Edgar Earl and Catherine Margaret Forrestal Lykins. He married Mary Morgan on December 19, 1983 in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.

He is also survived by a son, Thomas John (Cathy) Lykins of Downers Grove; a granddaughter, Harper Lykins; two sisters: Kathy (Larry) Meyer of Pesotum and Mary E. (Ronnie) Starwalt of Sadorus; and a sister-in-law, Barb Lykins of LeRoy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Elizabeth Lykins; and a brother, Richard Lykins.

Tom graduated from Bellflower High School and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Bridgestone-Firestone in 2004, as a supervisor after thirty-eight-years with the company.

Tom was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan. He enjoyed Budweiser beer, cigarettes, General Motors cars and Levi jeans.

To express condolences online please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.