March 20, 1952 - July 2, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Thomas Dale Lauritson, age 71, passed away 8:33 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born on March 20, 1952 in Ozark, AL, the son of Dale and Joann Lauritson. He was also raised by his stepmother, Frances Lauritson.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Alexander; brother, Stephen (Judy) Lauritson; two nieces and one nephew. His parents preceded him in death.

He graduated from University High School in 1970. Tom lived almost all of his life in Bloomington or Normal, IL. He worked 34 years at the Pantagraph, retiring in 2011. He also worked as a city bus driver for Connect Transit. He volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital, The School Street Food Pantry and Midwest Food Bank. He was a member of the McLean County Wheelers, a bicycling club, serving as ride coordinator; and the Twin City Twirlers Square-Dance Club, serving as president. He was a member of Normal First United Methodist Church.

Arrangements will be handled by the Calvert-Metzler Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Normal First United Methodist Church 211 N. School St, Normal, IL. Pastors Dr. Kent and Kathy King-Nobles will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the church. His graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Funks Grove Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McLean County Humane Society or The Midwest Food Bank.

