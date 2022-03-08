MONTICELLO — Thomas C. Trigg, 75, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 4:06 PM, March 4, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, March 11, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Monticello, IL, with Pastor Mitch Estep and Pastor John Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the church. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Handicap Van Fund at First Baptist Church, Monticello, IL.

Tom was born September 29, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, the son of James C. and Elsie Mae (Crosby) Trigg. He married Janet Rolofson on June 22, 1968, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Trigg, Monticello, IL; daughter, Mindy (Jeff) Duez, Peoria, IL; and two grandchildren: Grace Duez, Peoria, IL, and Tommy Duez, Peoria, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Betty.

Tom was a member of First Baptist Church, Monticello, and was Coordinator of Ministry from the church at the Piatt County Nursing Home. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for the State of Illinois in the Department of Child and Family Services and the Department of Veterans' Affairs and was a teacher and coach for the Monticello School District. Tom was also a volunteer at the Decatur VA Clinic. He was a fan of the Illini, Boston Celtics, Indianapolis Colts, and the L.A. Dodgers. Tom enjoyed golfing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family