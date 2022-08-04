Nov. 22, 1953 - Aug. 2, 2022

DANVILLE — Thomas C. Noland passed away at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL, at 2:26 a.m. on August 2, 2022. Thomas was born on November 22, 1953, the son of James and Ida (Melton) Noland.

He is survived by his mother, Ida Melton; two brothers: Douglas Noland and Kevin Redman; and two nieces: Waynetta Haynes and Nicole Slayton. He was preceded in death by his father, and a sister, Rita.

Thomas proudly served his country in the USMC. He received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct medal.

Graveside services will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington, IL, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, IL, 3940 N Vermilion St. Danville, IL, 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements.