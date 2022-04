CLINTON — Thomas B. "Tom" Bray, 92 of Clinton, IL, formerly of Wapella, IL, passed away 1:58 PM, April 18, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the funeral home.