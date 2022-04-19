Sept. 9, 1929 - April 18, 2022

CLINTON — Thomas B. "Tom" Bray, 92, of Clinton, IL,formerly of Wapella, IL, passed away 1:58 PM, April 18, 2022, at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Pastor Darrell Howard officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Clinton United Methodist Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a Charity of the Donor's Choice.

Tom was born September 9, 1929, in Albion, IL, the son of Albert and Violet (Rodgers) Bray. He married Thora E. Watson December 25, 1949, in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Thora E. Bray, Clinton, IL; son, Bob (Martha) Bray, Wapella, IL; grandchildren: Sarah (Scott Filipiak) Ehrmantraut, Cincinnati, OH, Cade Bray, Clinton, IL; great-grandchildren: Chelsi Cline, LeRoy, IL, McKenna Ehrmantraut, Boston, MA; one great-great-grandson, Bentley Cline, LeRoy, IL; siblings: Helen Wilson, Clinton, IL, Dennis (Carol) Bray, Clinton, IL, Norma (Ron) Brown, Bloomington, IL; daughter-in-law, Karen (Denny) Rosenberger, Westcliff, CO.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, William Thomas Bray; brothers: Robert Dean Bray, Harold "Jack" Bray; and sister, Wanda Mix.

Tom was an agribusinessman and a lifetime resident of DeWitt County. He was a member of the DeWitt Masonic Lodge AF & AM for 65-years and the Clinton Kiwanis Club for 24-years. He enjoyed traveling and flying his airplane.

