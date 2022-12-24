Dec. 26, 1940 - May 20, 2022

TAMPA, Florida — Thomas B. Michael, 81, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later time in Tampa. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Tom was born December 26, 1940, in Normal, IL, son of Wilber B. And Lillian Mae (Landes) Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his brother, John A. (Judy) Michael, Towanda, IL; and sister, Mary B. Michael, Hudson, IL. Two nephews and their children: Jamie (Katherine) Michael and Kate, Matt, Chris and Joe, Fishers, IN; and Jason (Michelle) Michael and Madalyn and Maryn, Bloomington, IL.

He married Loraine Spano on December 7, 1980; in Tampa. They later divorced, but he remained close to her family. Later he enjoyed the company of Linda Park for over 30 years. That included a loving bond with her granddaughter Isabella, as well as other members of her family.

Tom graduated from Trinity High School in Bloomington in 1958, participating in track, football, and the Senior play. Then graduated from Illinois State Normal University with a degree in Business. Shortly after moving to Tampa where he lived the rest of his life.

Tom worked for General Telephone Company, then Sprint for many years. Later he owned and operated The Brunchery where he was the Host with the Most. Welcoming many customers and using his magnetic personality to convert many others to be regulars. After selling the restaurant he worked for Well Care Health Plans helping people with their most personal concerns. Where again through his personality helped encourage others to see the positive side of life.

Tom had the uncanny quality of seeing a Diamond in the Rough and encouraged them to use their hidden talents. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.