Nov. 19, 1940 - March 8, 2022

TAVERNIER, Florida — Theron Fredrick Noth, 81, of Tavernier, FL, formerly of Heyworth and Clinton, IL, passed from this life into Heaven March 8, 2022.

He was born November 19, 1940 in Norwalk, WI, the son of Alvin Henry and Gladys Purdy Noth. He married Fern Ensminger April 5, 1968, in Clinton, IL. They were married 54-years. She survives along with daughter, Julie (Mark) Alexander, Tavernier FL; and son, Scott (Scarlett) Noth, Sellersburg, IN; grandchildren: Alana and Malia Alexander, Iris, Oliver and Max Noth; brother, Mike (Judy) Noth, Asheville NC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ardel (Jim) Pelton, and niece, Nan Pelton Schmeider.

Theron was a graduate of Webb High School, Reedsburg, WI, North Central College, Naperville, IL, and Naval Officers Candidate School, Newport, RI. Lieutenant Noth served two tours to West Pac aboard the U.S.S. Turner Joy Destroyer, DD951. He was employed at GTE North 27-years and State Farm 10-years.

He was a member of Wade Barney Masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason with the Scottish Rite Consistory, receiving the Meritorious Service Award in June 2019. He participated in The American Passion Play for 35-years. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bloomington.

Theron was a strong and gentle man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He loved to go to Church, and his family was very important to him. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." He will be interred at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, FL, with full Military Honors this summer. Memorials: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3516 White Eagle Drive, Bloomington, IL, 61704, or The American Passion Play, 107 East Chestnut, Bloomington, IL, 61701.