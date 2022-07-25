May 24, 1943 - July 22, 2022

CHATHAM — Theresa Burwitz, of Chatham, IL, died at her home on July 22, 2022. She was 79.

Theresa was born on May 24, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, to her parents Bill and Roberta Ahlers and had four siblings: Lynn, Tom (deceased), Steve, and Mari. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard Burwitz.

Theresa is survived by her four children: Traci (Mike) Mariano of Los Angeles, CA, Rick (Jackie) Burwitz of Swansea, IL, Jim (Gin) Burwitz of Morton, IL, and Pat Burwitz of Auburn, IL. Her greatest joy was spending time with her seven grandchildren: Augusta, Michael, John, Isabel, Sophia, Mia, and Brock.

She and her husband were devout Catholics and proud parish members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield, IL.

Theresa was an accomplished pianist and gave lessons to young musicians throughout the area for more than 20 years. She also worked as a care giver at Hope School in Springfield, IL, and Hi Diddle Kiddle in Chatham, IL.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend Jeff Grant, celebrant.

Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the kind, hardworking staff at the Villas of South Park in Chatham, IL, who cared for and supported Theresa during the last year of her life. She considered them friends and enjoyed visiting with them every day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Springfield, 120 South 11th Street, Springfield, IL, 62703 or to Blessed Sacrament Church, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield, IL, 62704.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.