Theresa A. Taylor

Theresa A. Taylor

Sept. 16, 1949 - July 3, 2022

NORMAL — Theresa A. Taylor, 72 of Normal, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Theresa was born September 16, 1949, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Howard and Norma (Shappard) Sullivan. She married David Taylor on November 22, 1969, at First Church of Nazarene, Bloomington. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Darren Taylor and Brian Taylor; six grandchildren: Dylan, Grace, Audry, Evelyn, Cecelia and Sam; one sister, Cindy Dishman; one brother, James Hagle; and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.

