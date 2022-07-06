Nov. 11, 1938 - June 9, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Theodore H. Loy, age 83, went to be with Jesus on June 9, 2022. He had been residing with his wife, Donna, at Heritage Health in Bloomington, IL.

Ted was born in Rockford, IL, on Nov 11, 1938, to Herbert and Alma Loy. After graduating from high school in Rockford, he attended Wheaton College and went on to attend Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary where he obtained a Master of Divinity and, more importantly, met and married his first wife, Elaine, a fellow seminarian. In school he excelled at academics while enthusiastically pursuing activities such as choral groups, drama, track and field, and Jr. ROTC. He loved singing, classical music, reading, studying and teaching the Bible, writing, and spending time with family and friends. He was well known for his sense of humor, particularly his "Dad" jokes, for his love of taking pictures at every occasion, and for his letters to the editor published in the local newspaper.

Ted loved God and loved people and was the pastor of various churches prior to leaving for the mission field in Venezuela where he and his family served for 13 years. Following their return from Venezuela, Ted continued his ministry as pastor of the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington, IL. After the death of his beloved Elaine in 1990, Ted began to work at State Farm and was there until he retired. He met Donna Bautista at a Wheaton College alumni event, and they eventually married. Together they traveled to Israel and Scandinavia, two places on Ted's bucket list, and enjoyed taking walks, visiting family and friends, and spending time with other Wheaton alumni at HoneyRock Camp in Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine (Bailey) Loy; his parents, and a younger brother who died in infancy.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Loy; his siblings: Joanne Anderson (John) and Dean Loy; by his four children: Laura Bryant (Mark), Linnea Anderson (Steve), Andrew Loy (Sarah) and Linda Wrezinski (Tyler); and by Donna's three children: Vashni Seitzer (Steve), Jehoash Bautista (Tonya), and Jathniel Bautista (Kate). Ted and Donna shared 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A service in celebration of Ted's life will be held on August 27, at 1:30 p.m., at the Evangelical Free Church of Bloomington (2910 E Lincoln St, Bloomington, IL). All are welcome to attend.