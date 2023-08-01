Dec. 31, 1949 - July 24, 2023

HEROD — Thelma Louise (Williams) Reed passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at Carle Methodist Hospital. Thelma was 73. She was born December 31, 1949, to Charles and Ida Williams of Herod, IL.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ida Williams; her older sister, Eileen and husband, Lowell Sturgill of Elizabethtown, IL; her younger sister, Linda, and husband, Jim Marler, and their daughter, Dena, all of Herod.

Thelma is survived by her son, David Reed; nephew, Michael (Julie) Sturgill of Carterville, IL; niece, Cynthia (Geoffrey) Geittmann of Marion, IL; niece, Cheryl Sturgill of Delavan, IL; nephew, James Marler of Herod.

Thelma was a faithful and appreciated employee of Shives Inc. from 1978 to 2018. She enjoyed working in her yard, her pets, and spending time with friends and family. Thelma's life was full of love and laughter. She will be missed.

Her funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, also at 6the funeral home. Burial will be in Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale.