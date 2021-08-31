BLOOMINGTON — Thelma F. Brinson, 90 of Bloomington, was called to heaven at 12:34 a.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Thelma was born January 28, 1931 in Owen County, IN, the daughter of Ernest and Ilabelle (Schroer) White. While a freshman in high school, she met the love of her life, Richard Brinson. After she attended Indiana State University, Thelma and Richard were married in Spencer, IN on March 30, 1951. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage last spring. During their life together, the Brinson's enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada as well as all 50 states. They also spent 17 winters in their beloved Arizona.

Richard survives; also surviving are three children: Mike (Cindy) Brinson of OH, Greg Brinson of CA and Jane (Rob) Widmer of IL; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Trela (Gerald) Clark of CO; and one brother, Leonard White of IN survive.

Thelma loved doting on her grandkids and great-grandkids. In whatever free time she had available, Thelma created beautiful quilts and completed hundreds of jigsaw puzzles. She was a superb cook and her wonderful, scratch recipes are being handed down to her family. Thelma welcomed the opportunity later in life to volunteer her time at Recycling Furniture for Families.

While in Indiana, and after devoting the first several years of motherhood as a stay at home mom and Cub Scout den mother, she spent many years employed as an elementary school aide. After moving to Normal, IL in 1978, Thelma enjoyed serving as a bookkeeper for the IHSA and later for Hermes HVAC.

A private service will be held at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Recycling Furniture for Families, Bloomington, IL.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.