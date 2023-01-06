Feb. 24, 1959 - Jan. 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — The Reverend Lisa Goodwin, 63, of Bloomington, passed away on January 4, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.

Lisa was born on February 24, 1959, in Pana, IL, the daughter of Theodore and Georgia (Evans) Klein. She married Stephen Goodwin on February 17, 1996, in Benton, KY.

Lisa is survived by her husband; sister, Kathy (Steve) Lange; brother, John (Janice) Klein; her nephews: Justin Klein, Jacob Klein, Alex (Rachel Gordon) Lange, Chris (Jenna) Lange; and great-niece, McKenzi. She is preceded in death by parents and brother, Mark "Marki"” Klein.

Lisa was raised in Port Huron, MI, graduating Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1981. She earned her masters degree at The Lutheran School of Theology in 1987. Lisa was ordained as a pastor of the Lutheran Church in 1987. She has served as a pastor in Iowa, Virginia, and Illinois; having most recently served at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg. During her downtime, Lisa enjoyed reading, history, archaeology, and travel.

Services for Lisa will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg, IL. A visitation will take place from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lisa's name to University Lutheran Church in Cambridge, MA, or St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.