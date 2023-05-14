Aug. 25, 1956 - May 11, 2023

MORTON — Terry W. "Ted" Johansen, 66, of Morton and formerly of Bloomington and Lexington, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Terry was born August 25, 1956 in Bloomington, the son of Charles and Lola Worthey Johansen.

Survivors include a son, Tyler (Jenn) Johansen, Melissa, TX; a sister, Debbie (Tom) Dean, Lexington; a brother, Spencer (Elizabeth) Johansen, Lexington; former spouse, Teresa Johansen, Bloomington; two grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Charlie.

Terry spent years at Electrolux (formerly Eureka Vacuums) as an accountant and later Growmark as an accounts payable manager. He enjoyed coaching, including travel baseball at McLean County Pony Baseball, Epiphany Grade School (baseball), and Bloomington Central Catholic High School (baseball and softball).

Terry was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, coach and, his favorite title, grandpa. He loved spoiling and playing with his grandsons, almost as much they loved him.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Family would like to thank the staff at St. Francis Medical Center for their outstanding and passionate care.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association.

