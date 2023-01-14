July 8, 1945—Jan. 5, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — “Life is Good” proponent, Terry Tosh, age 77, of Bloomington, IL, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 8:10 p.m., at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, in the arms of his wife and children. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL (2000 E. College Ave., Normal, IL). A celebration of life service will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Normal, IL. Rev. Larry Gaylord and Rev. Matt Wilcox will officiate. In true Terry “fashion” (no pun intended), casual or golf attire is requested.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Terry Tosh Memorial Scholarship Fund (Illinois Prairie Community Foundation) or First Presbyterian Church.

Born on July 8, 1945 in Bloomington, IL, Terry was the third of four children of William and Evelyn Hogberg Tosh. He married Kathy Nicholson on April 13, 1984. She survives.

Also surviving his two children: Joan Steidinger, Morton, IL, and Tony Tosh, Belvidere, IL; four grandchildren: Eric (Cecelia) Steidinger, Davenport, FL, Shari (Dustin) Fritsch, West Allis, WI, Trevor Tosh, Belvidere, IL, TJ Tosh, Belvidere, IL; five great-grandchildren: Maverick, Olive, River, Elliott, and Emerson; two sisters: Sherrilyn Smith, Bloomington, IL, and Debbie (Dave) Damron, Aubrey, TX; and sister-in-law, Debra Czestochowski, Macomb, IL, brother-in-law Chuck Nicholson, Macomb, IL, and “brother,” Roger Aikin, Destin, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve; mother and father-in-law, Chuck and Betsy Nicholson; brother in-law, Gib Smith; son-in-law, Gregg Steidinger; sister-in-law, Candace Nicholson; and his dear dog, Nicky.

Terry graduated from Trinity Lutheran, Normal Community High School, and earned his bachelor’s and masters’ degrees from Illinois State University. He was a high school wrestler, coach and lifelong fan. An avid educator, Terry taught and mentored students of all ages. During Terry’s career, he had multiple student teachers and served as a Special Needs Consultant for the State of Illinois through a project focused on supporting special needs/underserved populations for which he gained national recognition.

Terry was a man of faith and was able to blend that with his teaching skills as a member of the Great Banquet Community of Bloomington-Normal Prison Ministry Team and First Presbyterian Church. He was a strong advocate of the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, and a member of Crestwicke Country Club where his patio was always open for coffee in the morning and drinks in the afternoon.

Terry was fierce about his family and tradition. He cherished the times of gathering, especially at Swedish Christmas and the annual 4th of July Lobster Fest to celebrate birthdays. Long dinners, laughter, euchre, and sometimes tears characterized our times together.

A lifetime resident of Bloomington, Terry had a multitude of friends who were always welcome and deeply loved. He and Kathy treasured spending time with friends over dinner, dancing, at the golf course, at home on the patio, at the 19th hole, and at church. Special vacations with friends in Florida and Michigan were a highlight.

From the age of 43, Terry contended with heart health issues and never complained.

He told us goodbye on Wednesday morning, saying he was ready to go see his mother, dad, and brother Steve, in heaven. He was at peace. It was the greatest gift he could have given us. As we all know, when Terry was ready to go, there was no changing his mind.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William Ray and the staff of the Carle-BroMenn Emergency Department, Cardiac, and Hospice Floors for their compassion and wonderful care of Terry. We also thank his many unbelievable friends for their love of Terry. Of special note and ever-present over this past year with help and support were his friends: Roger, Shawn, John, Rich, Brad, Kevin, Marshall, Kraig, Rick, Tom, Randy, Doug, and Ray, who could not be present but whose phone calls were a light. He loved you all!

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.